On this day in 1954, Wisconsin Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy claimed communists had infiltrated the CIA and the atomic weapons industry. President Dwight D. Eisenhower dismissed the claim, setting in motion the fall and disgrace of the man behind the “Red Scare.”

Happy Tuesday, Zeteo fans – it’s Swin again. I’ve reported on how Donald Trump’s second administration can be understood primarily as a “den of snitches, ‘freaks,’ and paranoid tyrants.” Since last year, the snitching, the freakishness, and the paranoia and tyranny have only gotten worse – and Trump’s disastrously unpopular bloodbath in the Middle East made matters much worse for Team Trump, turbo-charging the amount of leaking and ass-covering amongst the den of freaks.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we have another update for you on how all this backbiting and fascist-‘Office Space’-style governance can take some very humorous twists and turns, at the expense of Trump himself. Also, Trump drops his “Anti-Weaponization” slush fund – for now – and a few Democrats belatedly discover a fraction of spine after marching with Israeli extremists.

‘Not Ratting Myself Out’

Trump speaks at the White House on May 21, 2026. Photo by Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images.

In April, Donald Trump was so furious about leaks of highly sensitive information to two journalists that the U.S. president – as Zeteo first reported – ordered senior officials to launch a massive leak hunt throughout his government.

Trump wanted to know who had blabbed to New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan for their forthcoming book Regime Change, including for their fly-on-the-wall accounts of Trump’s march to war with Iran.

By May, the president was so livid and paranoid about the leaks that he pushed his Justice Department to seriously consider raiding the homes of reporters, or just jailing them until they sold out their anonymous sources.

It’s June now. Given that Trump officials had said this leak hunt was such a “big deal” to the president, we wanted to check in with our well-placed sources about how the hunt was going, as it stretches on into the summer.

In the past several weeks, it appears to have stalled out. President Trump didn’t get what he wanted, which was to very quickly see some (figurative) heads on plates: to identify which of his trusted appointees had leaked, and find out how he could punish them for, in Trump’s repeated phrasing, such “treason.”

There’s one big reason why the Trump-Vance administration’s sprawling leak hunt into who sang for Swan and Haberman got hobbled. Here’s what we found: