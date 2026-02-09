Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on Feb. 6, 2026. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

As Donald Trump’s presidency continues its slide toward historic unpopularity and Republicans lose key races on the path to November, the president has ramped up his authoritarian threats to elections, posting discredited election-fraud theories more than 30 times since Jan. 19, Zeteo has found.

Starting in January, with Trump saying he didn’t think the midterm elections should even be held, the president, his Justice Department, and congressional Republicans have been on the warpath, attempting to exert power and influence over elections in November that could give Democrats control of Congress – causing Trump to fear impeachment.

The GOP freakout comes as Republicans look increasingly likely to lose the midterms in a wave election, thanks to Trump’s exceedingly poor approval ratings with the American public. In recent weeks, Democrats have flipped two ruby-red state legislative seats in Texas and Louisiana, seeing more than 30-point swings in both contests compared to past elections.

The Justice Department has sued dozens of states in its attempt to create a national database of voters and attempted to pressure Minnesota into handing over its list of voters by promising to pull masked immigration agents out of Minneapolis if the state conceded to the demand. Meanwhile, congressional Republicans are racing to quickly pass the SAVE Act, which would fundamentally change how Americans register to vote, making it more difficult to do so for millions of Americans, including Republican voters.