‘The World’s Silence Is Deadly’: Greta Thunberg’s Message Aboard Freedom Flotilla

Acclaimed activist and Zeteo contributor Greta Thunberg shares a video message aboard the “Madleen,” the name of the boat part of the second freedom flotilla attempting to sail and deliver aid to occupied Gaza.

Share

“June 1st, we’ll attempt to, again, sail towards Gaza and to try to break the siege and open up a humanitarian corridor by delivering aid like food and medical supplies,” says Thunberg. A similar mission to sail to occupied Gaza in May was aborted after a flotilla dubbed the “Conscience” suffered two drone attacks while in international waters.

“Keep your eyes on deck, continue flooding the streets, organize, boycott, and do everything in your power to stand for Palestine,” Thunberg ends her message, readying to set sail for Gaza from Catania, Sicily, on Sunday with aid supplies and several high-profile activists alongside her.

Share

This 90-second video is being shared without a paywall. If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. And if you’re not ready for the commitment, then a donation would still go a long way.

Donate

In case you missed them, here are some of our latest stories: