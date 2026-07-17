Donald Trump addresses the nation from the East Room of the White House on July 16, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/Pool/AFP via Getty Images.

They cannot competently govern, but give Donald Trump’s flunkies this much: They know what their president wants to hear.

“You have changed America and created the Golden Age,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has gushed. “A new Golden Age of economic prosperity,” boasted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “A golden age of national defense,” chirped the Pentagon’s Pete Hegseth.

And “the Golden Age,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told Americans on the country’s 250th birthday, “is just beginning.”

OK, laugh at their fantasies. Trump’s bungling has driven inflation higher, his Iran debacle drags on, his ICE agents keep killing peaceable, productive immigrants, and his vanity projects produce one embarrassment after another. Leaders presiding over halcyon days do not suffer sub-40% public approval.

But a narcissistic president who craves superlatives deserves recognition for those he has earned. He has indeed created a Golden Age – of the most appalling kinds.