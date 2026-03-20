Donald Trump speaks to the press before departing the White House on March 20, 2026. Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images.

Here at Zeteo, we thought we could perhaps get through one work week without Donald Trump’s White House – once again! – calling me a “moron” for publicly stating objectively true things.

We were wrong. What was my crime this time?

On Thursday, Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, took to social media to claim that “Americans Agree that Operation Epic Fury Is an Overwhelming Success” – meaning the president’s disastrous war in Iran.

I pointed out that the senior Trump apparatchik was lying, and had in fact shared “an article showing only MAGA Republicans support the war.”

In response to this, “@RapidResponse47,” a Trump White House propaganda account on Twitter blasted me as a “moron” and suggested I was “trembling too much at the idea that Americans support killing terrorists.”

Of course, that’s not what’s happening – civilians are suffering as a result of Trump’s regional bloodbath, and poll after poll shows this war is uniquely unpopular at home.

And the White House made clear how unpopular the war is with its own press release. In it, the administration pointed people to a relatively rosy Washington Post article that still notes more people “would prefer that the strikes stop than continue,” and that the paper’s average of recent polls show “Americans opposing US strikes 50% to 38%.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement!

The Iran war – started by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – is now entering its fourth week. It has been an unmitigated disaster from the beginning, and it’s strangling the global economy. The president appears to be preparing to deploy US ground troops to Iran, for a mission that looks like sheer suicide.

As we’ve reported at Zeteo, the war is starting to tear apart the MAGA elite, and is already a political catastrophe at home for Trump and the Republican Party – and they know it. And America’s allies have decided not to join us on this so-called “excursion.”

The president and his party want to silence anyone in the media willing to admit what a colossal shitshow this all is. We refuse to be silent.

In recent months, the Trump White House has called Zeteo “a fake news blogsite run by left-wing hacks that no one should take seriously.”

The White House issued a statement calling one of our political correspondents “a deranged hack who couldn’t even hold a job at Rolling Stone and is now writing for a Greta Thunberg blog.”

And the Trump administration routinely comes after me, and tries to smear me as a terrorist-loving “moron.”

Clearly, Zeteo is getting under their skin.

But the only way we can fight back is together.

So if you’re able, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo today to support us and help grow independent media. If you’re already a paid subscriber (thank you kindly!), you can also consider making a donation to Zeteo.

Every paid subscription, every donation, every financial contribution, big or small, sends a message to this authoritarian, warmongering administration and this country’s ruling party and its enablers that we won’t be bullied, we won’t be silenced, and we won’t stop telling the truth about fascism, genocide, illegal wars, and other moral and literal atrocities.

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The Trump administration wants to wear out everyone – in the media, in the opposition, in the electorate. They aren’t getting tired yet. Neither are we.

Thank you for standing with Zeteo.

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