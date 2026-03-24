Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

US Troops Are Being Told to ‘Get Ready’ to Invade Iran

There’s a ‘1000% increase’ in troops trying to conscientiously object, Mike Prysner of the Center on Conscience and War tells Prem.
Prem Thakker's avatar
Prem Thakker
Mar 24, 2026
∙ Paid

Donald Trump’s administration is moving thousands of US service members to the Middle East East, amid the disastrous US-Israeli war on Iran. And, just as with the historic public opposition to the war, there is unprecedented dissent brewing inside the military – with some troops currently on their way to the Middle East seeking to refuse fighting.

Mike Prysner of the Center on Conscience and War joins Prem to discuss the remarkable levels of dissent inside the military, the fear and intimidation US service members are facing, and how the Trump administration and Israel are to blame for US troops now aiming to leave their posts.

Apparently, soldiers are being told to prepare for the worst. Prysner said directives coming from command to the rank-and-file are stark: “They’re saying a ground war is inevitable, like this is happening, you better get ready.”

High-profile alleged war crimes, including the strike on the Minab girls’ school, as well as the US attack of the Iranian Naval ship returning from an Indian training exercise, have disturbed many US soldiers, Prysner said. He told Prem his organization has seen a “1,000% increase” in new conscientious-objector clients since the start of the war in Iran.

Watch the interview above to hear more details about the dissent brewing inside the military, the rank-and-file disrespect of Trump and Pete Hegseth, and how many more troops may join the “dozens” who already left because of the genocide on Gaza.

The media is either loudly banging the drum for war, or completely disregarding the historic public and military dissent to it. We at Zeteo are reporting on the war like it is. Please subscribe to support us in our mission to build a media fit for the moment.

We are giving you a 5-minute preview of this interview. Become a paid subscriber to watch the whole conversation – and to make sure you have full access to all our content. Thank you!

If you have any tips or information on the war, you can text Prem on Signal @ premthakker.35. You can remain anonymous.

Check out more from Zeteo:

First Draft: So Now WE Are Using Human Shields?

First Draft: So Now WE Are Using Human Shields?

Prem Thakker
·
11:32 AM
Read full story
Less Than 1% of Public Bomb Shelters in Israel Are in Palestinian Communities

Less Than 1% of Public Bomb Shelters in Israel Are in Palestinian Communities

Diana Buttu
·
12:01 AM
Read full story
WATCH: The US Massacre of Innocent Iranians You Never Heard Of

WATCH: The US Massacre of Innocent Iranians You Never Heard Of

Prem Thakker
·
Mar 23
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture