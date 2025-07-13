Zeteo

Mehdi Breaks Down the Trump-Epstein Friendship, With All the Receipts

The president has tried to shut down questions around the Epstein investigation. But what about his own friendship with the late sex offender?
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Jul 13, 2025
One of the biggest scandals in recent US history is effectively no longer going to be investigated.

Infamous child sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein had no client list. His death was just a suicide. Case closed.

That seems to be the position President Donald Trump's DOJ is now taking after months of people across his administration suggesting they would release this notorious list that they claim Democrats were keeping secret. (Did you see our video compiling all the statements and their 180 turn?)

Now, the MAGA world is in turmoil. They're blaming Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi, accusing her of incompetence and even a "cover-up". We're not here to defend Bondi, but why aren’t they upset with Trump for... you know... being friends with Epstein, his “closest”… for decades?

Mehdi takes a deep-dive into their decades-long friendship, and brings all the receipts, from private jets to lavish parties to young women and much more.

This video is free for all subscribers. If you think the work Zeteo’s doing is important, consider donating or upgrading your subscription.

