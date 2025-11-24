Zeteo

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Creative Minds Behind Zohran Mamdani’s Viral Videos

Mamdani’s video team reveals its secrets behind building his online success.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Nov 24, 2025

Zohran Mamdani’s meteoric political rise from a little-known assemblyman to the next mayor of New York City is one for the history books for many reasons. But it certainly couldn’t have been done without the team of creatives behind his viral videos which gave the campaign a life of its own online – something political candidates across the country are now trying to replicate.

In this exclusive interview, Mehdi sits down with some of the brilliant minds behind Mamdani’s videos to learn their secrets to success. Olivia Becker, Donald Borenstein, and Debbie Saslaw break down some of their most talked-about videos and share what it’s like to work with the mayor-elect behind the scenes.

Plus, the team reacts to Zeteo’s take on politicians copying Zohran’s video style – you won’t want to miss it!

