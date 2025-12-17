Trump Is 'Weaponizing' Antisemitism: Brad Lander Speaks to Mehdi

Most people first heard about Brad Lander during his New York City mayoral run, when he joined forces with Zohran Mamdani to save the city from Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo.

But by this time next year, Lander could be better known as the man who successfully unseats pro-Israel and centrist House Democrat Dan Goldman. The New York City comptroller just launched his primary bid in the state’s 10th district, and sits down with Mehdi to discuss his move from local politics to national.

“We’ve gotta keep the fight against Trump, against fascism, against the abduction of our neighbors, and for an economy that’s not rigged against working people everywhere,” Lander tells Mehdi.

He also slams Rep. Goldman as “out of step with the progressive values of the district and with New Yorkers’ desire for somebody who’s gonna really lead, organize, fight in this time.”

In this wide-ranging interview, Mehdi also presses Brad Lander on a few things and discusses others, including:

Why he wasn’t chosen as Zohran Mamdani’s first deputy mayor

How he plans to challenge Dan Goldman, who has AIPAC backing and is the heir to the Levi Strauss fortune

His response to lawmakers weaponizing antisemitism to further their pro-Israel agendas

Why he won’t divest public pension funds from Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons manufacturer , when he divested from Russian securities back in 2022

His promise to stand up against Israel’s genocide in Gaza

His response to the horrific, antisemitic mass shooting in Australia

Whether Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are the right leaders to fight back against Donald Trump

