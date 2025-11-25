Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Holocaust Survivor Tells Mehdi Trump’s Actions ‘Absolutely’ Resemble 1930s Germany

88-year-old Stephen Kapos also explains why he believes he needs to speak out against Israel’s genocide on Gaza.
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo
and
Mehdi Hasan
Nov 25, 2025
∙ Paid

History repeats itself — so the saying goes. It’s a warning meant to steer us away from the world’s darkest chapters. But what happens when those warnings go unheeded? When survivors begin to see the same horrors they faced be inflicted onto others decades later?

In this conversation, Mehdi sits down with Stephen Kapos – an 88-year-old British-Hungarian Holocaust survivor, who was forced to go into hiding at the age of seven, was separated from his mother and father, lost 15 members of his family to the Nazi concentration camps, and witnessed the total destruction of cities during the war. Today, Kapos has become one of the most vocal pro-Palestinian voices among Jewish Holocaust survivors.

“What I saw then was a by-product of two armies fighting, and what I see in Gaza is deliberate destruction. It’s even worse,” Kapos says, comparing the scenes of rubble and dead bodies in 1944 and now. He also reflects on his trip to Israel in the 1960s and what he was shocked to find even back then.

Mehdi also asks Kapos about those who have cited similarities between Donald Trump’s fascistic leadership in the US and Nazi Germany in the 1920s and 30s. Kapos says it’s “absolutely” a fair comparison.

Watch the full interview where the two discuss Kapos’ experience as a Jewish, pro-Palestine activist, his rejection of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, and why he will continue to fight for the children of Gaza.

Share

Free subscribers can watch a 3-minute preview of the conversation. Consider upgrading to bypass the paywall every time.

Check out more from Zeteo:

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Creative Minds Behind Zohran Mamdani’s Viral Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Creative Minds Behind Zohran Mamdani’s Viral Videos

Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
·
Nov 24
Read full story
Is This Arab-Jewish Movement in Israel the Right Way to Fight Apartheid and Occupation?

Is This Arab-Jewish Movement in Israel the Right Way to Fight Apartheid and Occupation?

Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
·
Nov 23
Read full story
How We Grew Numb to Trump’s Calls for the Slaughter of Anyone He Wants

How We Grew Numb to Trump’s Calls for the Slaughter of Anyone He Wants

Asawin Suebsaeng
·
Nov 22
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Zeteo
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture