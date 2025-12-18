‘The Fraud’ Reveals How a Pro-Israel, Centrist Faction Engineered Keir Starmer’s Rise

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s approval ratings are in the gutter and critics point to him having abandoned many of the traditional Labour Party policies, and moving his party to the right, as prime reasons for his deep unpopularity.

Now, a new book is uncovering how a faction of pro-Israel, corporate-aligned centrists took over the left-leaning Labour Party to bring Starmer into power. It’s called The Fraud: Keir Starmer, Morgan McSweeney, and the Crisis of British Democracy.

During a wide-ranging interview with Mehdi, the book’s author, Paul Holden, breaks down the key players involved in the conspiracy to take over the Labour Party “to make sure you could never have another moment where a left-wing leader like Jeremy Corbyn was elected again.”

“This is a politician who has adopted, alongside his political allies, a[n] explicit political strategy of misdirection and dishonesty in order to win political power,” Holden tells Mehdi.

Holden adds that, “Fundamentally, the ‘antisemitism crisis’ was used by a political faction in order to win a battle for the control of the Labour Party.”

Paid subscribers can watch the full conversation above to hear Holden discuss how the “antisemitism crisis” paved the way for the Starmer government to continue facilitating Israel’s genocide in Gaza, how Holden was targeted for investigating those involved in this conspiracy, and whether Starmer will leave office following the May 2026 local elections.

You can click here to buy a copy of Holden's book, The Fraud: Keir Starmer, Morgan McSweeney, and the Crisis of British Democracy.

