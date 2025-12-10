‘They Want to Ethnically Cleanse This Country’: Rep. Maxwell Frost Slams Trump’s Immigration Plan

Inhumane. Racist. A disgrace. These are all words that have been used to describe US President Donald Trump’s draconian immigration policy.

But in this ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, US Congressman Maxwell Frost uses a different term to describe the White House’s immigration plan.

“Donald Trump and the people he has around him, people like Stephen Miller, want to ethnically cleanse this country,” Frost tells Mehdi. “They don’t want Black and brown people from other places in this country… that’s part of the reason why they’re using essentially the weapons of the government and the process of the government to kick people out.”

Of course, Frost’s rebuke of the Trump administration does not stop at immigration. In the interview, he also slams Trump’s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who has been facing major backlash after the Washington Post reported that he ordered the military to leave no survivors in an attack on a Caribbean boat in September.

“I think Hegseth should be impeached, period,” Frost tells Mehdi, calling Hegseth “incompetent,” “a liar,” and “a war criminal.”

Mehdi also presses Frost on whether the Obama administration’s drone war paved the way for the Trump administration’s boat strikes.

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview above to hear Frost discuss the leadership of his party in Congress, Trump’s racist campaign against Somali Americans, and what key issues he believes Kamala Harris needs to campaign on if she chooses to run again in 2028.

