Bill de Blasio Slams NY Times Coverage Of Mamdani: ‘One Of The Low Points In Its Entire History’

In the lead up to the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, the New York Times editorial board refused to endorse democratic socialist candidate, and eventual landslide winner, Zohran Mamdani. The Times said he did not deserve a spot on New Yorkers’ ballots and even suggested former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo would be better for the city’s future. In the wake of Mamdani’s primary victory, the Times ran a ridiculous piece about the candidate’s college application, based on hacked documents provided to them by a far-right source.

In this ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, Mehdi speaks with Bill de Blasio, the former Democratic mayor of New York City, about the negative and “insane” media coverage of his party’s mayoral primary winner. “I think there's just a profound elitism and disconnect from the life of the city that's pervading the editorial board at the Times,” de Blasio says.

“I thought it showed basically a neoconservative bent that has become more and more evident in the Times editorial board,” he continues. “And it's shocking to me as someone who grew up believing the Times as a liberal sort of bulwark in the world of journalism.”

De Blasio also defends Mamdani from criticisms of antisemitism, stating plainly that “he is not an antisemite,” and describes his progressive policy agenda as “perfectly viable.”

“I think he has been put in the same box I was put in, but with Islamophobia added on top and fear of someone who calls themselves a socialist,” the former mayor tells Mehdi. “His ideas respond to the moment and the idea that the alternative idea, of accepting the status quo, is the truly insane proposition.”

De Blasio is also highly critical of top elected Democrats who supported Andrew Cuomo. “It is painful to think about people who I thought had a conscience… I was particularly shocked with Senator Gillibrand who, you know, made a name for herself addressing issues of sexual harassment and sexual abuse, but could not remember what Andrew Cuomo had done to 13 women.”

