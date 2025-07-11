Sayfollah Musallet. Photo courtesy of Musallet’s family.

Israeli settlers brutalized an American, beating him unconscious and blocking an ambulance from reaching him, according to the victim’s family. The young Palestinian-American was pronounced dead by the time he arrived at a hospital.

Sayfollah Musallet, who was in his 20s, was visiting his family in the Palestinian town of Al-Mazra'a ash-Sharqiya. Two of his cousins, Fatmah Muhammad and another, granted anonymity due to safety concerns, say he had arrived in June. Born in Florida, Musallat grew up in the town of Port Charlotte.

The Israeli military is reportedly investigating the killing.

The State Department and the Israeli military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Muhammad, who is not in Palestine but has been in touch with her family since the attack, said that when the settlers approached, Musallat and others reached out for help, but the settlers would not let anyone pass. Even when the ambulance came, the settlers allegedly did not let it go through for two hours. It remains unclear what specific injuries led to Musallat’s death.

Muhammad described Musallat as “one of those kids that everyone loves” with a “beautiful heart,” a “sweet, gentle kid, very genuine,” everyone attests as funny and bright.

In Florida, he helped run a family ice cream shop, a place where his personality shone through, his family members said.

Muhammad and the other family source said that the entire Palestinian town where the family is from is devastated.

“There’s no justice there. You can’t call the police. You can’t call the Israeli government. The murderers just get to walk away,” Muhammad said.

International and local human rights groups have repeatedly sounded the alarm over rising Israeli settler violence across the occupied West Bank. The UN has documented more than 2,000 attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property since January 2024. This year, Israeli settlers have injured at least 350 Palestinians. In the first week of July alone, there were at least 27 Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians that resulted in casualties, property damage, or both, according to the UN humanitarian office (OHCA).

Musallat is at least the seventh American killed in the West Bank, Gaza, or Lebanon since Oct. 7, 2023, including six killed by Israeli forces. Earlier this week, Zeteo asked several Republican senators if they knew how many Americans had been killed by Israel in the last 21 months. None of them could answer.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Have a tip for Prem? Send via email or Signal (premthakker.35).

Check out more from Zeteo: