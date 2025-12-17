Zeteo

Zeteo

‘I Did Not See a Ceasefire’: American Doctor Back From Gaza Talks to Mehdi

Dr. Irfan Galaria returns from Gaza's hospitals, recounting ongoing Israeli military violence and no sign of a ceasefire.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Dec 17, 2025
While Palestinians pull countless bodies from the rubble, they face near daily Israeli attacks that have killed almost 400 people in Gaza – compounded by brutal winter storms, restricted aid, and no shelter. But at least they have Donald Trump’s ‘peace deal,’ right?

“Mehdi, I did not see a ceasefire,” US reconstructive surgeon Dr. Irfan Galaria says as he joins ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ after volunteering at hospitals in Gaza throughout November. It was his second trip to the Gaza Strip since October 7.

“I cared for patients with new shrapnel injuries, new gunshot wounds every day,” Dr. Galaria recalls. “In the last couple of days that I was there… the intensity of the attacks actually were increasing.”

Watch the full video above to hear Dr. Galaria describe Israel’s “systemic effort to target children,” recount the harrowing struggles of Gaza’s healthcare workers, and explain why hearing Palestinians say alhamdulillah (praise be to God) left a lasting impression on him.

