How Pissed Off Are Canadians at Trump and the US?

The old relationship between Canada and the US “is over.” That’s what Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney warned back in March. You could argue it’s gotten even worse – if that was even possible. Since then, Trump has raised tariff rates based on debunked claims about fentanyl crossing the border and continued threats of annexing Canada to make it the “51st state.”

Now, with the USMCA (United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement) heading into a make-or-break review in 2026, Mehdi is joined by Goldy Hyder, the president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada, to break down the impact of Trump 2.0 on Canada-US relations.

“There’s a script here, there’s a plot. We’re all on a reality TV show,” Hyder tells Mehdi about what Trump’s inner circle is saying to him about trade negotiations with Canada.

Hyder, who once served as chief of staff to former Canadian Prime Minister Joe Clark and recently testified before the US Trade Representative, also speaks with Mehdi about:

Why he disagrees with Carney about Canada’s relationship with the US being “over” (“ They threaten a lot of things. It doesn’t mean they’re going to do them. ”)

The Ontario ad that included audio from a 1987 Ronald Reagan speech warning against tariffs – which Trump called “fraudulent” and a “hostile act.” Hyder explains why he believes the ad didn’t damage Canada’s trade relationship with the US.

Trump’s recent threat to put a tariff on Canadian fertilizer.

