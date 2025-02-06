‘Keep Marching, Keep Demanding': Rashida Tlaib and Delia Ramirez Urge Democrats to Fight Harder

As the Trump-Musk-Vance administration push to illegally shutter the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), thousands took to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, demanding Congress defend government agencies against the billionaire-led government.

To begin the day, massive crowds assembled near the Senate in defense of USAID. On Tuesday, the agency announced that all USAID direct hire staff worldwide would be placed on administrative leave. As a result, the agency – now led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was confirmed 99-0 by the Senate – has all but locked out, suspended, or furloughed most of its staff.

Amid such circumstances, while members of Congress addressed the massive crowd, many attendees actually grew agitated. “We know!” some yelled in response to members laying out the situation. “What are you going to do about it?!” attendees bellowed.

Later, hundreds assembled outside the Department of Labor, reportedly the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) next target. There, Zeteo spoke with Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), who both emphasized the need for Democrats to embrace the fight on behalf of their constituents and all Americans, regardless of whom they voted for.

The Trump administration has thus far steamrolled Congress. But the success of Trump and Musk’s anti-government crusade is not inevitable. Protests have grown in size and frequency each day, and sources inside Congress tell Zeteo that members’ phone lines are beyond jammed with calls nationwide. Consider, too, Sen. Lindsey Graham’s response to Zeteo’s question about Trump and Musk's attacks on government agencies. The top Trump ally did not even attempt to defend or justify the crusade against the agencies, instead simply saying, “We’re going to meet later on this afternoon.”

Watch my video report from DC above, and if you’re a paid subscriber to Zeteo, please leave your comments and feedback in the chat below.

Share

Check out more from Zeteo: