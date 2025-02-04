Trump and Musk on Nov. 19, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

We’re former Democratic congressional staffers, but we’ve got to be honest: congressional Democrats need to get their act together. We are in the midst of a power grab unlike anything in modern American history. President Donald Trump’s agenda is cruel, chaotic, corrupt, unconstitutional, and deeply unpopular. And yet, most Senate business continues as if Elon Musk’s unconstitutional takeover of the Treasury isn’t underway. Just on Monday, eight Senate Democrats – including some from deep blue states – voted to confirm yet another Trump secretary.

This won’t cut it. We need a unified opposition party. If Democrats need inspiration, they should look to Mitch McConnell. Yes, that Mitch McConnell.

McConnell never whined about being in the minority. He used it as a weapon. He wielded Senate rules like a hammer, grinding government to a halt when it suited his interests. And when we were congressional staffers during the Obama administration, we watched Republicans build an entire playbook for obstructing Democratic governance. We need Democrats to fight as hard for democracy as Republicans fight to tear it down.

What Democrats Can Do

The House is a majoritarian institution with few powers for the minority. The Senate is a different beast.

Back when we were congressional staffers in 2009, Democrats had a trifecta – control of the White House, Senate, and House – and were working to pass a universal healthcare bill. In response, Senate Republicans, who were led by Mitch McConnell, circulated a memo detailing all the tactics available to the minority to slow down the operation of the Senate and build opposition to the Democratic agenda. Our roles are flipped now, but our opposition is not yet unified.

Our challenge to Senate Democrats is this: pretend you’re Mitch McConnell, and then do what he did. Here are four specific things they can do: