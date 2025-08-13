The Media's Normalization of Trump's Mental Un-Fitness with George Conway

At the beginning of Donald Trump’s first presidency, esteemed lawyer and lifelong Republican George Conway was approached with not one, but two opportunities to take up a position in his administration. He would have served alongside his then-wife, Kellyanne Conway, who was a counselor to the president and his former campaign manager.

But Conway decided to turn those positions down, and his refusal to join the Trump administration only marked the beginning of his journey to becoming one of Trump’s loudest critics in DC.

He joins Mehdi for a fascinating conversation about how both the media and US politicians are failing to convey just how dangerous and deranged Donald Trump really is. The two discuss some of Trump’s craziest comments and weird actions — like his recent walk on the White House roof — which would have dominated the news cycle had Joe Biden done the same.

“Our failed media has to call it out,” Conway tells Mehdi. “It just gets tiresome to say the same things over and over again, that’s part of it. Part of it also is he exhausts people, and that’s what narcissists do.”

He says of Trump’s character, “There is just a rotten core in there… he’s truly evil, and from a psychological standpoint, he’s a narcissistic sociopath.” He adds, “People do manipulate him, but you can’t control him. And in the end, the bad instincts always win out and they get worse.”

Mehdi and Conway also discuss Trump’s authoritarian impulses and his recent decision to deploy troops on the streets of Washington DC.

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview above to also hear the two discuss how Stephen Miller may be the real power behind the Trump throne and how Conway got Trump so wrong back in 2016 — and what made him change his mind.

