‘He Betrayed You’: Mehdi Presses Founder of Arab Americans for Trump

Are you one of those people still arguing about the 2024 election? Who can’t help but wonder how Trump got away with staging himself as the “peace” candidate, convincing so many Muslim and Arab Americans to vote for him, as he promised to end the war in Gaza?

Well, then this interview is for you!

In this ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ segment, Bishara Bahbah, the founder of Arab Americans for Trump (now renamed Arab Americans for Peace) and Trump’s unofficial mediator with Hamas, tells Mehdi that he still believes, “that the president wants to end this war.”

Mehdi presses the Palestinian-American businessman and activist on Trump’s unfettered support for Israel’s genocide and mad starvation, asking him that if he called Biden ‘Genocide Joe’, “would you also call Donald Trump ‘Genocide Donald’?”

"No, I wouldn't," Bahbah tells Mehdi, who then pushes back against Bahbah in what becomes a tense exchange on partisanship and double standards.

Mehdi also challenges Bahbah on what he makes of Trump’s use of the word ‘Palestinian’ as a slur; Bahbah defends his relationship with Trump as “a partnership,” and the two also discuss the latest round of ceasefire talks with Israel, where Bahbah served as a mediator between the US and Hamas.

Bahbah explains why he believes Hamas does want “to reach a ceasefire agreement” – and reveals what it’s like negotiating with the group.

Paid subscribers can watch the full 30-minute wide-ranging interview above, and hear why Bahbah thinks a permanent ceasefire is still “months” away.

Free subscribers can watch a 5-minute clip. Consider becoming a paid subscriber today to support the work we’re doing and never worry about a paywall again!

Check out Zeteo’s other recent stories: