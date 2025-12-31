Don't Miss One of the Most Viral Interviews Mehdi did in 2025: Pro-Israel Ex-Rep Joe Walsh

If you’re a regular Zeteo viewer, you know that we always ask the tough questions, no matter how uncomfortable – or upset – that might make the person sitting in the interview chair.

That’s why as we wrap up 2025, we’re resharing Mehdi’s interview with former Republican congressman and Never-Trumper Joe Walsh, taped this past March. It had over 12 million views on various platforms, did you happen to also see it? Or maybe you joined Zeteo since then?

In the interview, Mehdi presses Walsh on why his laudable crusade for democracy and the rule of law in Trump’s US suddenly disappears when it comes to Netanyahu’s Israel, and why he uses the term “genocide” to describe Russia’s attack on Ukraine but not Israel’s attack on Gaza.

This interview is not for the faint-of-heart. The conversation gets incredibly heated towards the second half, with Walsh at one point pulling Mehdi’s papers out of his hand and telling Mehdi “don’t ask it [the question] four times.”

Mehdi does not back down, telling Walsh, “answer it [the question] the first time and I don’t have to repeat it.”

This interview is a reminder of Zeteo’s commitment to adversarial journalism, holding people to account, and of course, bringing the receipts. And make no mistake – as Israel’s brutal genocide on Gaza and Trump’s intimidation of the media continues into 2026, Zeteo only plans to keep ramping up this type of journalism.

