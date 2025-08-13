Zeteo

Mathew Foresta
7h

We as reporters need to get on this too. I've really been disgusted by how the journalistic profession has let down our colleagues in Gaza. Israel is the greatest killer of journalists in modern history. In the few years the war has been going on they have killed more reporters that World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War combined.

https://bettergracesandliberations.substack.com/p/the-media-can-no-longer-fail-on-palestine

https://bettergracesandliberations.substack.com/p/israels-threat-to-a-free-press-must

Jeff Lazar
6h

As long as US foreign policy in the Middle East is dictated by AIPAC and ultra-evangelical Christians, little good will be forthcoming.

