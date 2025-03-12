The Free-Speech President? Trump Threatens to Arrest Pro-Palestine Students

It’s day 51 of Trump of 2.0, and his second administration has launched an all-out attack on student protesters.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali react to the Department of Homeland Security detaining Mahmoud Khalil, a recent Columbia University graduate who helped lead the Gaza solidarity encampment.

Trump has vowed that this will be the “first arrest of many to come,” as he sets out to deport students on visas who have expressed pro-Palestine views.

“This is what's so abysmal about this issue in the United States, is that we believe in free speech until it comes to Palestine and suddenly when we want to speak out against the murder and maiming of all children, of all babies, we're barred from protecting one particular group.” Francesca explains.

She adds, “No matter how much you cave to the idea that anti-genocide demonstrators are somehow being antisemitic, it will never be enough for them because this is about silencing all voices on Palestine.”

Plus, Zeteo’s Political Correspondent, Prem Thakker, joins the show to break down his recent reporting on the case, and how it will ultimately weigh on America’s future:

“Right now is a stress test of not just our democracy, not just of our norms – if we have any – but a stress test of the way this society will be moving forward... This is sort of the boiling point of seeing how much will we tolerate. How much will the political leaders who supposedly are meant to oppose this kind of behavior, how much will they tolerate? And how much will the people below those leaders tolerate until they're like, ‘This leadership is insufficient.’”

