Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
22

The Free-Speech President? Trump Threatens to Arrest Pro-Palestine Students

On ‘America Unhinged,’ Francesca and Wajahat speak to Prem Thakker, and break down the DHS’s detainment of pro-Palestine student activist, Mahmoud Khalil.
Team Zeteo
Mar 12, 2025
1
22
Share
Transcript

It’s day 51 of Trump of 2.0, and his second administration has launched an all-out attack on student protesters.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali react to the Department of Homeland Security detaining Mahmoud Khalil, a recent Columbia University graduate who helped lead the Gaza solidarity encampment.

Trump has vowed that this will be the “first arrest of many to come,” as he sets out to deport students on visas who have expressed pro-Palestine views.

“This is what's so abysmal about this issue in the United States, is that we believe in free speech until it comes to Palestine and suddenly when we want to speak out against the murder and maiming of all children, of all babies, we're barred from protecting one particular group.” Francesca explains.

She adds, “No matter how much you cave to the idea that anti-genocide demonstrators are somehow being antisemitic, it will never be enough for them because this is about silencing all voices on Palestine.”

Plus, Zeteo’s Political Correspondent, Prem Thakker, joins the show to break down his recent reporting on the case, and how it will ultimately weigh on America’s future:

“Right now is a stress test of not just our democracy, not just of our norms – if we have any – but a stress test of the way this society will be moving forward... This is sort of the boiling point of seeing how much will we tolerate. How much will the political leaders who supposedly are meant to oppose this kind of behavior, how much will they tolerate? And how much will the people below those leaders tolerate until they're like, ‘This leadership is insufficient.’”

Watch the episode above or over on YouTube to hear the full discussion and find out who Francesca picked as her reek of the week.

Tune into ‘America Unhinged’ Tuesdays and Thursdays live at 8pm ET over on Zeteo’s YouTube channel. Tell your friends, too!

And if you’re a paid subscriber, let us know in the comments what you’d like Francesca and Wajahat to cover next!

If you enjoy ‘America Unhinged’ and the work of Zeteo, please consider donating to support our mission of delivering unfiltered news, bold opinions, and diverse voices.

Share

Be sure to check out Zeteo’s coverage of Mahmoud Khalil’s detention:

Marco Rubio Personally Signed Off to Detain Mahmoud Khalil on 'Foreign Policy Grounds,' Sources Confirm

Marco Rubio Personally Signed Off to Detain Mahmoud Khalil on 'Foreign Policy Grounds,' Sources Confirm

Prem Thakker and Pablo Manríquez
·
Mar 11
Read full story
SCOOP: Emails Show Mahmoud Khalil Asked Columbia for Protection a Day Before He Was Detained

SCOOP: Emails Show Mahmoud Khalil Asked Columbia for Protection a Day Before He Was Detained

Prem Thakker
·
Mar 10
Read full story
DHS Detains Palestinian Student from Columbia Encampment

DHS Detains Palestinian Student from Columbia Encampment

Prem Thakker
·
Mar 9
Read full story
Zeteo
Zeteo
Authors
Team Zeteo
Recent Posts
Columbia Professor Supporting Pro-Palestine Students Speaks Out
  Team Zeteo and Prem Thakker
ICYMI: ‘Trump Is Following the Nazi Blueprint’ - Jemele Hill and Mehdi on Free Speech, Sports, and Trump 2.0
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
‘Oligarchy and Kakistocracy': Paul Krugman on the Trump Administration
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Mehdi and Prem Respond to Trump's Speech to Congress
  Mehdi Hasan and Prem Thakker
‘I Think We Are Leaderless’: Democratic Congresswoman Makes Blunt Admission
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
'I Pray My Home Is Safe': A Palestinian Family Returns to Northern Gaza
  Team Zeteo
‘Keep Marching, Keep Demanding': Rashida Tlaib and Delia Ramirez Urge Democrats to Fight Harder
  Prem Thakker