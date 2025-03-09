BREAKING: DHS Detains Palestinian Student from Columbia Encampment, Advocates Say
Agents told him his student visa was revoked. But he had a green card. Agents then said that was revoked too.
On Saturday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers detained Mahmoud Khalil – a recent Columbia University graduate who helped lead the Gaza solidarity encampment – at his New York City home, an apartment building owned by the school, says advocates.
According to the advocates, at around 8:30 PM, Khalil and his wife – who is eight months pregnant – had just unlocked the door to their building when two plainclothes DHS agents pushed inside behind them. The agents allegedly did not identify themselves at first, instead asking for Khalil’s identity before detaining him.
The agents proceeded to tell Khalil’s wife that if she did not leave her husband and go to their apartment, they would arrest her too. The agents claimed that the State Department had revoked Khalil’s student visa, with one agent presenting what he claimed was a warrant on his cell phone. But Khalil, according to advocates, has a green card. Khalil’s wife went to their apartment to get the green card.
“He has a green card,” an agent apparently said on the phone, confused by the matter. But then after a moment, the agent claimed that the State Department had “revoked that too.”
Meanwhile, Khalil had been on the phone with his attorney, who was trying to intervene, asking why he was being detained, if they had a warrant, and explaining that Khalil was a green card holder. The attorney had circled back to demanding to see a warrant when the agents apparently instead hung up the phone.
Khalil was initially detained in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in downtown New York, pending an appearance before an immigration judge. His attorney then communicated that he had been moved to the Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility in New Jersey.
DHS referred Zeteo to the White House, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ICE also didn’t respond.
Katie Miller, a DOGE spokesperson and wife of Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff and architect of Trump’s anti-immigration policies, shared a tweet about Khalil’s detainment and wrote: “Law Enforcement enforcing the rule of law.”
A State Department spokesperson told Zeteo they cannot comment on individual visa cases, but "in general, the department has broad authority to revoke visas … under the Immigration and Nationality Act.”
The department “exercise[s] that authority when information comes to light at any time indicating that a visa holder may be inadmissible to the United States or otherwise ineligible for a visa,” the spokesperson added.
Columbia University did not answer Zeteo’s specific questions about the detention of Khalil and whether it had changed its policies regarding allowing immigration authorities on campus. In a public statement, the university said, “Columbia has and will continue to follow the law. Consistent with our longstanding practice and the practice of cities and institutions throughout the country, law enforcement must have a judicial warrant to enter non-public University areas, including University buildings.”
Free Speech?
Khalil, who is Palestinian, served as a lead negotiator amid the campus’s Gaza solidarity encampment last spring. He had appeared in several media interviews, in the past telling outlets he had a student visa. Advocates say he had gotten his green card since.
The escalation comes amid several reports of ICE presence on the school’s campus this week. It also comes after a massive escalation by the Trump-Vance administration to crack down on speech. This week, Trump announced his intentions to jail, imprison, or deport students involved in protests. Then, reporting revealed that his State Department was planning to use artificial intelligence to monitor online activity, and revoke visas for whomever they deem to be “pro-Hamas.”
On Friday, the Trump administration cut $400 million in grants to Columbia, claiming it has failed to take steps to address antisemitism, despite it having one of the most militant responses to student protesters.
In February – after Columbia president Katrina Armstrong met with Israel’s education minister, where they discussed taking firmer action on campus speech – Columbia’s Barnard College expelled three students for political activism for the first time since the 1968 protests. This week – as the school welcomed former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who once said, “I’ve killed many Arabs in my life, and there’s no problem with that,” to campus – NYPD arrested nine students involved in a campus sit-in.
All the while, Columbia is maintaining a shadowy process to discipline students who are critical of Israel, including, apparently for writing op-eds.
Khalil himself said he was accused of misconduct by the school just weeks before his graduation this December. “I have around 13 allegations against me, most of them are social media posts that I had nothing to do with,” he told the Associated Press last week. The school put a hold on his transcript and apparently threatened to block him from graduating. But, according to Khalil, when he appealed the decision with a lawyer, the school eventually backed down.
“They just want to show Congress and right-wing politicians that they’re doing something, regardless of the stakes for students,” Khalil told the AP. “It’s mainly an office to chill pro-Palestine speech.”
It is not yet clear if Columbia explicitly welcomed ICE and DHS onto its campus. But the school has recently issued guidance on “potential visits to campus” by ICE. While it encourages campus affiliates to contact the school’s public safety office if they see ICE activity on campus, it says faculty and staff “should not interfere,” for instance, in “exigent circumstances” where ICE agents seek access to university buildings or people without a warrant.
In at least one email seen by Zeteo, the guidance was emailed to some students on Saturday – the day Khalil was detained.
The school even accepting “potential visits to campus” by immigration officers, seem a far cry from Trump’s first term. In November 2016, the Columbia administration led by President and First Amendment scholar Lee Bollinger declared that the school would not allow immigration officials on campus without a warrant – nor share student information unless subpoenaed, ordered by the court, or authorized by the student.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with responses from DHS, the State Department, and Columbia University.
These events on campuses are running parallel to Trump's DOJ backed statements stating what will happen to protestors on campus participating in "illegal" protests. I believe it is all a platform that will start on campuses and widen across the country to as Trump has said arrest and deport people protesting for any reason and at any location.
What Trump does to any one of us his words and actions show he will do to any one of us. And what is an "illegal" protest? What makes any protest "illegal?" There is a saying "follow the money" and when it comes to Trump and anticipating the "final solution" he has in mind for all of us "follow the transgressions and threats" to all demographics and know Trump's "final solution" is coming for you and your friends and loved ones as well.
The arrest of this man who holds a green card hunted because of his "free speech" and activism who has harmed no one and committed no crime is a foreshadow of the environment for which Trump and the DOJ is laying a foundation and the "final solution" he has in mind for us which includes complete loyalty to Trump.
Do not look away because you are not a student with a green card, for it is this student and those like him who will be harmed as we watch from the sidelines that will be the first strike toward "normalizing" stripping of all of our rights under the Constitution including free speech and peacefully protesting; both bulwarks to our experience as Americans.
And then as Trump has promised will be the "rewriting" of our Constitution. There is no one coming over the hill to save us from this fate. We, the people, are alone and must understand what Trump does to anyone of us he will to any one of us.
Don't look away and step over the dead and crumpled bodies thinking what happened to this student cannot happen to you, or your child. This event is in fact "the shot that was heard around the world" for it is the first bold move to remove our rights starting with free speech which will be subjected to arrest if it is according Trump and our DOJ to be "illegal."
"A Republic, if you can keep it."
Well, Dr. Franklin, we're about to answer that.