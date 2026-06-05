5 Reasons Why Ken Paxton Is the Epitome of MAGA Crookedness

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently defeated incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn in the Republican Senate primary, despite Cornyn raising a whopping $400 million dollars.

Paxton won in a landslide after being endorsed by Donald Trump – and it makes sense why.

Check out the full video above of Mehdi bringing the receipts on Paxton’s crookedness: from his corruption scandals, to sweetheart deals for pedophiles, and everything in between.

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