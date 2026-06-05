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5 Reasons Why Ken Paxton Is the Epitome of MAGA Crookedness

In Mehdi’s latest monologue, he slams the Texas attorney general as the ‘most crooked, repulsive, and disgusting’ Republican candidate running in the 2026 election cycle.
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Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Jun 05, 2026

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently defeated incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn in the Republican Senate primary, despite Cornyn raising a whopping $400 million dollars.

Paxton won in a landslide after being endorsed by Donald Trump – and it makes sense why.

Check out the full video above of Mehdi bringing the receipts on Paxton’s crookedness: from his corruption scandals, to sweetheart deals for pedophiles, and everything in between.

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