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Staven's avatar
Staven
4h

Stevens is a loser and she will never understand why. Good riddance!

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Heather Douglas's avatar
Heather Douglas
4h

What in the actual hell is wrong with that bitch? Is she stupid? She still has supporters that are paying attention to what she says, and they might not vote for him which might put us in a terrible position with Mike fucking Rogers... I guess you really can't fix stupid...

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