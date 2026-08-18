The Death of Mainstream Media? Ex-CNN and CBS Journalists Weigh In

“Redundant” coverage, “platforming lies,” and “cannibalizing” economic problems – these are the fundamental issues facing the mainstream news media right now, according to a former insider.

CBS and NBC alum turned independent journalist Scott MacFarlane joined Zeteo’s John Harwood to answer an existential question: Can independent journalism protect democracy as big outlets bend the knee to Donald Trump?

This was a Substack live conversation, where Zeteo subscribers could ask questions in real time. Be sure to subscribe to catch the next one.

Watch the full video above to hear why MacFarlane believes that outlets broadcasting Trump’s speeches and tweets actually hurt democracy – and why he considers the economic turmoil at the Washington Post more troubling than owner Jeff Bezos’s right-wing politics.

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