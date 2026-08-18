Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

The Death of Mainstream Media? Ex-CNN and CBS Journalists Weigh In

Scott MacFarlane of MeidasTouch, formerly CBS and NBC, joins Zeteo's John Harwood, ex-CNN and CNBC, to unpack the editorial and economic failures of legacy media outlets in the Trump era.
John Harwood's avatar
Scott MacFarlane's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
John Harwood, Scott MacFarlane, and Team Zeteo
∙ Paid

“Redundant” coverage, “platforming lies,” and “cannibalizing” economic problems – these are the fundamental issues facing the mainstream news media right now, according to a former insider.

CBS and NBC alum turned independent journalist Scott MacFarlane joined Zeteo’s John Harwood to answer an existential question: Can independent journalism protect democracy as big outlets bend the knee to Donald Trump?

This was a Substack live conversation, where Zeteo subscribers could ask questions in real time. Be sure to subscribe to catch the next one.

Watch the full video above to hear why MacFarlane believes that outlets broadcasting Trump’s speeches and tweets actually hurt democracy – and why he considers the economic turmoil at the Washington Post more troubling than owner Jeff Bezos’s right-wing politics.

Share

Free subscribers can watch a 1-minute preview. Paid subscribers can watch the full 33 minutes. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription so you never hit a paywall again!

Check out more from Zeteo:

How ‘Psychopath’ Trump’s Mayhem Will Backfire in 2028 for Republicans

How ‘Psychopath’ Trump’s Mayhem Will Backfire in 2028 for Republicans

John Harwood, Norman Ornstein, and Team Zeteo
·
Aug 16
Watch now
Is a New, Expanded Progressive 'Squad' Coming to Congress in 2027?

Is a New, Expanded Progressive 'Squad' Coming to Congress in 2027?

Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
·
Aug 17
Watch now
First Draft: 💰 A Bank Closed Trump Accounts for ‘Anti-Money Laundering Reasons.’ So Now He's Giving Himself… a Bank?

First Draft: 💰 A Bank Closed Trump Accounts for ‘Anti-Money Laundering Reasons.’ So Now He's Giving Himself… a Bank?

Martin Pengelly
·
Aug 17
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Zeteo · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture