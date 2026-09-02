Meet the Populist Democrat Who Could Help Flip The Senate

This year’s Ohio senate race is becoming one of the most high-stakes and high-dollar races in the battle for Senate control, as Republicans spend millions defending GOP Senator and staunch Trump supporter Jon Husted against the comeback attempt by former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown.

Brown is putting up a fight, challenging Husted on his support for data center expansion, and promising to serve the working class. He joins Zeteo’s John Harwood in a Substack live conversation, where Zeteo subscribers could tune in in real time.

Watch the full video above to hear Harwood and Brown discuss how Democrats can regain the trust of working-class voters, whether they can compete with Trump’s “wrecking ball” policies, and more.

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This was a live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, where subscribers could ask questions. Be sure to subscribe to catch the next Substack Live.

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