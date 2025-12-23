The Many Classist, Racist, Fascistic Shades of Stephen Miller – In His Own Words

From his days in high school running for student government to his role as the mastermind of Trump’s federal crackdown on minorities, White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller has always shown a xenophobic streak.

He defended torture as showing “respect towards other cultures,” mimicked Nazi chief propagandist Joseph Goebbels at Charlie Kirk’s memorial, and even labeled the Democratic Party a “domestic extremist organization.”

In this ‘lowlight’ reel, Zeteo traces some of his most hateful, strange, and downright cringey moments along the way.

