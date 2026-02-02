Zeteo

Zeteo

Transcript

Why the Epstein Files Turned Mehdi Into a Conspiracy Theorist

More of the Epstein files are out, and the gaslighting is in overdrive. Watch Prem and Mehdi cut through it all.
Team Zeteo, Mehdi Hasan, and Prem Thakker
Feb 02, 2026

The past week has been a whirlwind, from the DOJ’s Epstein drop to the never-ending dysfunction of Donald Trump’s ‘shitshow’ presidency. Mehdi and Prem unpack the fallout and take your toughest questions on ‘Ask the Editor,’ Zeteo’s weekly live show.

“I spent my life trying not to be a conspiracy theorist…” says Mehdi. “But I’ve got to say, the last few months – the Trump presidency in general, and the Epstein files in particular – have brought out the conspiracy theorist in me.”

Watch the full video above to hear Mehdi and Prem dissect:

  • The “sheer gaslighting and dishonesty” Elon Musk and Donald Trump get away with, on Epstein and beyond

  • What were Joe Biden and Merrick Garland doing, sitting on these “explosive” files?

  • The midterm elections: Will they be fair? Will they matter?

  • What comes next, whether accountability is possible, and whether Democrats can deliver

Let us know what you think in the comments, and subscribe to catch the next episode of ‘Ask the Editor’ every Monday at 11am ET on Zeteo.com, YouTube, or on the Substack app.

If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation to Zeteo also goes a long way.

