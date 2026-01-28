Mehdi, Joy Reid, and Jim Acosta Slam Our ‘Lackey,’ ‘State-Compromised,’ ‘North Korea’ Media

Has the mainstream media capitulated to Donald Trump a year into his second term? Is corporate control of the media killing free speech and accountability journalism? Why have so many prominent journalists been unable - or unwilling - to call out fascism at home and genocide abroad?

During a wide-ranging discussion at Zeteo’s “One Year of Trump” event in front of a live audience at the Howard Theatre in Washington DC, Mehdi sits down with former MSNBC host Joy Reid and former CNN host Jim Acosta to try to answer these questions and break down just how dire the situation has become.

“What we have are no institutional supports for our journalists. We have their bosses paying bribes to the president of the United States, and you have the great replacement of real journalists with Trump lackey podcasters and influencers. And so I think it couldn’t be any worse,” Joy argues.

She adds, “That is how we’re winding up with a media that is doing an American version of North Korea.”

Mehdi, Joy Reid, and Jim Acosta on stage at Zeteo’s live ‘One Year of Trump’ event in Washington, DC on January 20, 2025. Tom Keeter Photography.

Jim calls the current state of journalism under Trump 2.0 “deeply alarming,” explaining, “We have what I call state-compromised media in this country. We don’t really have a free press right now if the government can put its thumb on the backs of these corporate titans who run these networks now. And that’s why you need a free and strong independent media in this country.”

The two also discuss their transition into independent journalism and lay out the advantages of no longer having to work inside of corporate-controlled media.

