Midterms Could Be a ‘Flashpoint for Violence,’ Political Scholar Says

As a pollster and social scientist, Southern Baptist Robert P. Jones – author of the Substack newsletter, “White Too Long” – has spent years chronicling white Christians’ fear of losing their grip on America.

In this Substack Live, Zeteo contributor John Harwood and Jones discuss how Donald Trump has turned that fear into violent conflict that continues to escalate. Jones also explains why he is worried about the midterms as a “flashpoint” for that violence.

The conversation between Harwood and Jones was live on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, and both took questions from subscribers in the live audience. Share your thoughts on the discussion in the comments below, and be sure to keep an eye out for the next Substack Live.

Robert P. Jones is the author of The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy: and the Path to a Shared American Future.

