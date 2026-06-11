Hasan Piker Refuses To Soften the Truth: ‘I Don’t Care About Zionists’ Feelings’

“I don’t believe that any group of people are monolithic.

It’s that simple. It’s just untrue.” - Hasan Piker

On the latest episode of ‘Beyond Israelism’, Simone Zimmerman sits down with Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker – arguably one of the most influential left-wing voices in US media today. Seven days a week, eight to 10 hours a day, Piker talks to millions of young people about income inequality, capitalism, imperialism, and Palestine. Yet, rather than being celebrated by Democrats desperate to reach young voters (didn’t they want a “Joe Rogan of the left?”), he has become their most convenient target. Hasan has been smeared as an antisemite, allegedly subpoenaed by the Trump administration (he denies actually receiving a subpoena), and attacked relentlessly by the hasbara industry. Most recently, he was even barred from entering the UK for allegedly criticizing Israel, although officially, they said it was because his presence in the UK “may not be conducive to the public good.”

“I’m not going to censor the rallying cries of people who have experienced 75+ years of apartheid. I don’t care if that is offensive or hurts people’s feelings. Who cares about people’s feelings? We’re talking about a genocide.”

What makes this conversation striking is Hasan’s refusal to let the smears do what they’re designed to do. Despite being called an antisemite on a near-daily basis, he remains one of the most consistent voices against antisemitism, tracing its roots in right-wing ideology with precision most commentators don’t bother with. His position is simple, and he states it plainly: no group is a monolith, and the fact that a multimillion-dollar industry exists to conflate Jewish identity with the State of Israel is proof enough of that.

“Tucker Carlson, or even Nick Fuentes to a more overt degree, want to make America Israel. They just want to make America Israel not for what Israel has done for Jews. They want to design America in the same exact vision for Christian nationalists.”

As Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens gain massive followings by filling the vacuum left by mainstream media’s suppression of pro-Palestine voices, Hasan represents a different path: the same urgency, the same anti-establishment energy, but rooted in solidarity rather than fear. The establishment’s campaign against him follows the same well-worn playbook deployed against Bernie Sanders and the Squad, yet it has never worked. This is a conversation about independent media, political courage, and why the left cannot afford to silence its own.

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‘Beyond Israelism with Simone Zimmerman’ is a provocative new video podcast series from Tikkun Olam Productions, the team behind the viral and award-winning 2023 film Israelism. In this series, Simone will host bold and inspiring conversations that face, head on, the growing global reckoning with Zionism, the debates over Jewish identity, and the urgent struggle for Palestinian freedom. The episodes will unpack the myths of Zionism; dive deep into the meaning of Palestinian liberation, and through raw and fearless discussions examine the Jewish relationship with Israel.

If you enjoyed this conversation, here are some additional resources:

Hasan Piker on Twitch

Hasan Piker Has a Few Words for His Bad Faith Critics by Aaron Regunberg at The New Republic.

As always, you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple

Spotify

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