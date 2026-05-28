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Superpower vs. Kryptonite - Which Dem Has the Best Shot in 2028?

Molly Jong-Fast is back with Mehdi for a live show in New York to rank the field of Democratic presidential hopefuls by their greatest strengths and most glaring weaknesses.
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Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
May 28, 2026
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The 2028 U.S. presidential election is just over two years away — which means we already have to start talking about it.

In a special LIVE taping of ‘We’re Not Kidding’ in New York City, Mehdi was joined by author, political commentator, and host of the ‘Fast Politics’ podcast Molly Jong-Fast, where they sought to answer the one burning question of every politics (and comic book) nerd: Which of the Democratic presidential hopefuls has the greatest superpower – and what is their ‘Kryptonite’ that could tank their candidacy?

“What is [Gavin Newsom’s] superpower, apart from his hair?” Mehdi asks.

“He’s tall...” Molly says.

Together, they break down Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s celebrity status, who the sleeper hit of the Democratic primary could be, and discuss why, if she runs, Kamala Harris will probably lose…again. “When you lose, shouldn’t you just go away?” Mehdi asks. “That’s why I think [Kamala Harris] is not going to run again,” Molly says.

The pair also take a moment to catch up on our current commander-in-chief’s disastrous war with Iran and how little Donald Trump seems to care about its impact on Americans’ financial well-being – let alone the rest of the world. “If we had a Diet Coke button on our desk, we probably wouldn’t think about the American people either,” Molly says.

They also take questions from the live audience in New York on whether social media is to blame for young people being drawn in by right-wing pundits like Tucker Carlson, why the media rarely covers labor issues, and whether Trump has an exit strategy in Iran (spoiler: he doesn’t).

The two also discuss:

  • The Jan. 6 rioters’ billion-dollar payout from the Trump administration.

  • Marco Rubio and JD Vance’s ‘Apprentice’-style tryout for Trump’s backing in 2028.

  • How much right-wing political content is actually astroturfed.

This episode was co-produced by On Air Fest and On Air Presents as part of their yearlong programming.

Free subscribers get a two-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full. As always, you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts.

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