Can the Courts Rein Trump In? Fmr. White House Special Counsel Weighs In

The midterm elections in the US are still nine months away but President Donald Trump is already giving voters new reasons to worry about voter intimidation and election integrity. The question hovering over all this – will the courts be able to stop Trump’s election interference again, like they did back in 2020?

In this Substack Live conversation, Zeteo contributor John Harwood speaks with former Obama White House Special Counsel for Ethics Norm Eisen, who says Trump’s rapacious authoritarianism has improved the odds that legal and public pressure can halt his lawlessness.

Instead of slowly “boiling the frog” like subtler autocrats, Eisen says, Trump has “microwaved the frog” and ignited a potent backlash.

The conversation between Harwood and Eisen was live on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, and both took questions from subscribers in the live audience.

Norm Eisen can also be found on the Substack, The Contrarian.

