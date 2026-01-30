Zeteo

Two Former CNN Correspondents Blast the Don Lemon Arrest and the 'Criminalizing' of Journalism

Ex-CNN correspondent Jim Acosta joins John Harwood to discuss the Trump administration's arrest of their former CNN colleague and the growing assault on our free press.
John Harwood's avatar
Jim Acosta's avatar
John Harwood and Jim Acosta
Jan 30, 2026
In Donald Trump's first term, he tried to intimidate journalists who asked critical questions by yanking Jim Acosta's White House press pass. Now, Trump's Justice Department has taken their assault on the free press further than ever before, after arresting Acosta and John Harwood’s former CNN colleague, Don Lemon.

In this Substack Live, Harwood and Acosta discussed the anti-American extremism of this authoritarian presidency and how the media should cover it.

“If Trump can go after Don, he can go after just about anyone,” Acosta tells Harwood.

The conversation between Harwood and Acosta was live on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, and both took questions from subscribers in the live audience. Share your thoughts on the discussion in the comments below, and be sure to keep an eye out for the next Substack Live.

Jim Acosta can also be found on his Substack, “The Jim Acosta Show.”

Paid subscribers can watch a 5-minute preview. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription and never hit a paywall again!

