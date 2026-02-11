Don’t Miss It!

Tune in for my live discussion on Thursday at 10:30am (7:30am PT, 3:30pm GMT) on Substack with Norm Eisen, a renowned ethics watchdog and lawyer and co-founder of the Contrarian. We’ll discuss how the courts can resist Trump’s lawlessness and safeguard free and fair elections, and we’ll take your questions as well.

Donald Trump speaks to the press in the Oval Office on Feb. 3, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images.

Watching masked ICE paramilitaries shatter car windows, abuse peaceable immigrants, and shoot protesters dead, millions of Americans wonder: How did we get here?

Cratered support for Donald Trump’s immigration policy makes it clear: Most of us do not want to be here. Anxiety about the changing face of America is one thing, dystopian street violence quite another.

We got here because of two Big Lies that Trump and MAGA allies tell. One casts immigrants as violent criminals; the other depicts them as welfare chiselers bankrupting the government at the expense of American taxpayers.

Trump has slung the former smear from the day in 2015 when he first infected the body politic by condemning Mexican immigrants as “rapists” who are “bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime.” By the fall of 2024, he had escalated the demagoguery to cartoonish levels, falsely accusing Haitian immigrants of eating the household pets of their neighbors in Springfield, Ohio.