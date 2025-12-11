'Power Maximalization: How Trump’s Power-Hungry Tactics Pose Major Challenges for Independent Journalism

Journalists are facing a number of challenges in reporting on the second Trump administration, whether it be fact-checking the overwhelming amount of lies coming out of the White House or combating legacy media’s capitulation to the interests of Trump and wealthy elites.

Judd Legum, author of the newsletter ‘Popular Information’, spoke with Zeteo’s John Harwood on competing with, and sometimes beating ‘Big Media’; how journalists should handle Trump’s “flood the zone” strategy; and reporting what you cover without a caution filter.

The conversation between Legum and Harwood was live on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, and the two took questions from subscribers in the audience. Please share your thoughts on the discussion in the comments below, and be sure to keep an eye out for the next Substack Live.

