Heather Cox Richardson on How the Trump Administration is Pursuing ‘A Nazi Worldview’

What does it mean to be an American? MAGA Republicans in the White House and Congress have been pushing an increasingly narrow view on who makes the cut, as the Trump administration expands the travel ban and congressmen like Randy Fine call for the mass expulsion of Muslim Americans.

Heather Cox Richardson, author of the newsletter ‘Letters from an American’, spoke with Zeteo’s John Harwood about the two visions of America that have competed throughout our history: the welcoming message of freedom and equality for all etched on the Statue of Liberty, and the crimped conception of “real Americans” preserving power over their “inferiors.”

The conversation between Richardson and Harwood was live on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, and both took questions from subscribers in the live audience. Please share your thoughts on the discussion in the comments below, and be sure to keep an eye out for the next Substack Live.

