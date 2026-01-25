Can Minnesota Deliver Justice For Renee Good? Former Westchester DA Weighs In

State-level prosecutors can bring charges against the ICE agent who killed Renee Good and can make them stick, even if the federal government tries to prevent it. But as former state and federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah explains, it won’t be easy.

In this Substack Live with John Harwood, the former Westchester County DA explains why juries tend to give so much leeway to law enforcement cases. She also breaks down why ICE agents don’t have absolute immunity, as Vice President JD Vance has suggested.

The conversation between Harwood and Rocah was live on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, and both took questions from subscribers in the live audience. Share your thoughts on the discussion in the comments below, and be sure to keep an eye out for the next Substack Live.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This conversation was recorded before the latest tragic shooting in Minneapolis.

