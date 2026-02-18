Don Lemon on His Arrest, Trump’s Racism, and the Un-Free Press

Donald Trump’s brazen war on free speech continues: his administration arrested Don Lemon and called for his prosecution after the CNN host turned independent journalist reported on an anti-ICE protest.

“This is beyond me… if you have a government who can decide which protests you can cover, which you can’t… then this whole thing is over.”

Lemon joins Zeteo’s John Harwood for a Substack Live conversation about being targeted by Trump’s Justice Department – and much more, including:

The increasingly overt racism driving the Trump administration – and the role it may have played in Lemon’s arrest

MAGA’s threat to the First Amendment through media consolidation, regulatory pressure, and bullying reporters

Self-censorship inside the mainstream press: “The corporate owners said it… we want to move CNN to the right. One of them said, ‘We want CNN to be more like Fox News.’”

How independent media can stand up for press freedom

