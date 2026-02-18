Zeteo

Share post
Don Lemon on His Arrest, Trump’s Racism, and the Un-Free Press

Why does Trump want to jail Lemon? Will other journalists be next? Is the mainstream media completely MAGA-fied? Lemon joins John Harwood to unpack it all.
John Harwood's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
John Harwood and Team Zeteo
Feb 18, 2026

Donald Trump’s brazen war on free speech continues: his administration arrested Don Lemon and called for his prosecution after the CNN host turned independent journalist reported on an anti-ICE protest.

“This is beyond me… if you have a government who can decide which protests you can cover, which you can’t… then this whole thing is over.”

Lemon joins Zeteo’s John Harwood for a Substack Live conversation about being targeted by Trump’s Justice Department – and much more, including:

  • The increasingly overt racism driving the Trump administration – and the role it may have played in Lemon’s arrest

  • MAGA’s threat to the First Amendment through media consolidation, regulatory pressure, and bullying reporters

  • Self-censorship inside the mainstream press: “The corporate owners said it… we want to move CNN to the right. One of them said, ‘We want CNN to be more like Fox News.’”

  • How independent media can stand up for press freedom

This video is free to watch for all subscribers. If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation also goes a long way.

