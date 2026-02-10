Kyle Wagner being arrested by the Homeland Security Department. Photo shared by DHS.

Donald Trump’s administration made a show out of arresting a Minneapolis man they called an “antifa domestic terrorist,” asserting that he was being charged with threatening ICE agents.

However, the administration appears to have arrested this self-described “antifa” member, Kyle Wagner, in large part for allegedly “cyberstalking” Jayden Scott, a well-known right-wing agitator. Scott has been in Minneapolis as a counter-protester boosting ICE, and publicly crowed about Renee Nicole Good’s murder in Minneapolis, screaming, “We executed one of you.” Scott also filmed himself standing in front of a reporter’s apartment door in an overt attempt at intimidation. The reporter successfully filed for a protective order against Scott, court records show.

Wagner’s arrest is part of the administration’s broader crackdown against antifascists, who Trump has inexplicably claimed constitute a domestic terror network. Antifa is not an actual organization, but rather an ideology broadly opposing fascism.

In Wagner’s case, the government has chosen to intervene in what may be best described as a social-media pissing match between an avowed antifascist and a fascist – to arrest the antifascist.