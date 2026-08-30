Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Mehdi Challenges Hunter Biden on Gaza, the 2024 Election, Democrats, and His Own Regrets

In a no-holds-barred, hour-long, in-person conversation in LA, Biden also talks to Mehdi about his addiction, corruption allegations, the Trumps, and his father’s disastrous reelection campaign.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
∙ Paid

By now, you’ve seen Hunter Biden everywhere – from NPR to the BBC to even Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens’ shows.

And while you think you may already know Hunter Biden, Mehdi flew out to Los Angeles to sit down with him in person and get to the bottom of some unanswered questions, including Hunter’s influence during Joe Biden’s presidency, the genocide in Gaza, and whether he accepts any responsibility for the right-wing attacks on him and the Biden family name.

This is not one of the typical, cozy podcast chats you’ve seen with Hunter Biden. In true ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ fashion, this is a candid, challenging, and, at times, even heated exchange centered on big issues and hard truths.

Share

In this hour-long conversation, Hunter Biden divulges all on:

  • His father enabling Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and the then president’s friendship with Benjamin Netanyahu

  • The latest news about Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis

  • His own battle with addiction

  • His role in contributing to the right-wing “Biden crime family” narrative

  • Whether he pushed his father to run for reelection in 2024

  • Why he believes Kamala Harris was not always “loyal” to his father

  • Whether he’s made amends with Hallie Biden, his late brother’s widow whom he dated and helped get addicted to crack cocaine

  • Why he appeared on Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson’s shows

  • His pick for Democratic presidential nominee in 2028

  • And why he’s “always disappointed” in the Democratic Party and thinks it was “insanity” for Hakeem Jeffries to secretly meet with Jared Kushner.

At the start of their conversation, Mehdi asks Hunter Biden if his self-description as an “open book” applies to this interview too, to which Biden responds: “It certainly does,” before adding with a laugh: “I’d like to say to the camera that I brought this on myself.”

Paid subscribers can watch the hour-long interview in full above, without a paywall. Free subscribers can watch a four-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to unlock all Zeteo has to offer.

You can follow Hunter Biden on Substack and on Twitter.

Catch up on some of Zeteo’s latest stories:

This Week in Palestine: Israel Kills 4 Children as It Warns Palestinian Kids Not to Fly Kites

This Week in Palestine: Israel Kills 4 Children as It Warns Palestinian Kids Not to Fly Kites

Team Zeteo
·
Aug 29
Read full story
Elected Democrats Are Busy Condemning Hasan Piker While Giving Right-Wing Extremists and Islamophobes a Pass. We Have the Receipts

Elected Democrats Are Busy Condemning Hasan Piker While Giving Right-Wing Extremists and Islamophobes a Pass. We Have the Receipts

Team Zeteo
·
Aug 29
Read full story
This Week in Democracy – Week 84: Trump Admin Plans Largest Visa Revocations in History as ICE Arrests Reach Record High

This Week in Democracy – Week 84: Trump Admin Plans Largest Visa Revocations in History as ICE Arrests Reach Record High

Team Zeteo
·
Aug 29
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Zeteo · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture