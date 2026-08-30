Mehdi Challenges Hunter Biden on Gaza, the 2024 Election, Democrats, and His Own Regrets

By now, you’ve seen Hunter Biden everywhere – from NPR to the BBC to even Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens’ shows.

And while you think you may already know Hunter Biden, Mehdi flew out to Los Angeles to sit down with him in person and get to the bottom of some unanswered questions, including Hunter’s influence during Joe Biden’s presidency, the genocide in Gaza, and whether he accepts any responsibility for the right-wing attacks on him and the Biden family name.

This is not one of the typical, cozy podcast chats you’ve seen with Hunter Biden. In true ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ fashion, this is a candid, challenging, and, at times, even heated exchange centered on big issues and hard truths.

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In this hour-long conversation, Hunter Biden divulges all on:

His father enabling Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and the then president’s friendship with Benjamin Netanyahu

The latest news about Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis

His own battle with addiction

His role in contributing to the right-wing “Biden crime family” narrative

Whether he pushed his father to run for reelection in 2024

Why he believes Kamala Harris was not always “loyal” to his father

Whether he’s made amends with Hallie Biden, his late brother’s widow whom he dated and helped get addicted to crack cocaine

Why he appeared on Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson’s shows

His pick for Democratic presidential nominee in 2028

And why he’s “always disappointed” in the Democratic Party – and thinks it was “insanity” for Hakeem Jeffries to secretly meet with Jared Kushner.

At the start of their conversation, Mehdi asks Hunter Biden if his self-description as an “open book” applies to this interview too, to which Biden responds: “It certainly does,” before adding with a laugh: “I’d like to say to the camera that I brought this on myself.”

Paid subscribers can watch the hour-long interview in full above, without a paywall. Free subscribers can watch a four-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to unlock all Zeteo has to offer.

You can follow Hunter Biden on Substack and on Twitter.

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