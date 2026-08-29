Hasan Piker, Streamer at the Web Summit Vancouver 2026 in Vancouver, Canada. Photo By Florencia Tan Jun/Web Summit via Sportsfile via Getty Images.

As the midterm elections near, Democratic lawmakers have been laser-focused on… condemning leftist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.

This week of craziness saw at least 13 Democrats falsely smear Piker as an antisemite who encourages violence against Jews, distorting his words after Piker expressed the not-controversial opinion that it’s “dangerous” for Zionists to make it seem like “Jews are monolithic” in their support for Israel, its genocide in Gaza, and broader project of apartheid.

As one Democrat, Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider, put it, “Democrats risk losing our credibility to condemn those on the right who traffic in bigotry, antisemitism, and hate when our own members of Congress & candidates are celebrating or, worse yet, platforming those who espouse hate of any kind.” Schneider criticized Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed for having “so-far refused to condemn the words of Hasan Piker, his friend and frequent campaign surrogate.”

Schneider’s comments made us wonder: Have he and these other Piker-slamming Democrats condemned Laura Loomer, Donald Trump’s close ally, after she called for the deportation of “every Muslim in America,” and the use of “military force to round them up”? Have they condemned far-right extremists like Jan. 6 rioter Jake Lang and pastor Lorenzo Sewell for recently leading an openly anti-Muslim march in Dearborn, Michigan? Have they condemned El-Sayed’s GOP opponent Mike Rogers for including Sewell in his campaign’s faith coalition leadership team?

Let’s find out: