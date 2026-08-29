Protesters seen holding placards during a protest in Salisbury, Maryland, on August 26, 2026. Photo by Dominic Gwinn/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

We’re less than 10 weeks out from the midterm elections, and Americans witnessed a whipsaw of news about mail-in voting this week that some experts fear could sow confusion and chaos as Nov. 3 nears.

On Monday, the Supreme Court sided with Donald Trump, issuing an emergency order allowing his administration – for the time being – to move forward with implementing his executive order to restrict mail-in voting. By Thursday, the lower court judge overseeing the case had again temporarily blocked the plan after those challenging the Trump administration refiled the case to comply with the high court’s ruling. The case could soon be headed back to the Supreme Court.

We get it. It’s confusing – and that confusion and chaos are exactly what Trump and his cronies want for an election that Republicans are expected to lose big. Hopefully, this time, democracy wins out.

When they weren’t trying to disenfranchise voters, Trump and his allies continued other efforts to harm democracy, undermine the Constitution, and hurt societies worldwide. From U.S. Central Command blacklisting journalists to ICE making a record number of arrests, here’s ‘This Week in Democracy ‘ – Week 84’:

Saturday, Aug. 22 – Trump’s Financial Disclosure Reveals Timely Trades

Bloomberg reported that Trump made more than 1,000 stock trades during the month of June. The president invested in SpaceX less than two weeks before the Musk-led company’s initial public offering, bought Boeing stock the same day the Navy issued an $880 million contract to the manufacturer, and purchased shares of Palantir just weeks before the company received a $10 billion contract with the U.S. Army.

The White House says there are no conflicts of interest with Trump’s investments, claiming they are independently managed, and the assets are in a blind trust.

Sunday, Aug. 23 – U.S. Strikes First Boat Since June

The U.S. military conducted a strike on a boat in the Eastern Pacific, killing two people. It marked the first known strike by the military, which the UN has described as extrajudicial killings, in two months.

Another strike was conducted on Tuesday, killing four people in the Caribbean and bringing the death toll to at least 227 over the course of 68 strikes since the Trump administration began them last year.

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Monday, Aug. 24 – Trump Admin Plans Largest Visa Revocation in U.S. History

AP reported that the Trump administration plans to carry out the largest single mass revocation of visas in U.S. history as the State Department plans to revoke the business and tourist visas of up to 200,000 people who have sought asylum between 2016 and 2026.

Meanwhile, The Intercept reported that the U.S. Central Command has a secret list of journalists blacklisted by its press office, according to a spokesperson who threatened to add one of the outlet’s reporters to “the list of people to disregard.”

Tuesday, Aug. 25 – ICE Arrests Reach Record High

AP reported that ICE arrested almost 50,000 people during the month of July, marking the largest number of arrests in a single month since Trump returned to office.

That marked a 15% increase compared to June, with 20,000 of the arrests taking place in Texas and Florida.

Wednesday, Aug. 26 – Trump Administration Targets Palestine Action

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the Trump administration sanctioned the British pro-Palestine group, Palestine Action, as part of its crackdown on left-leaning organizations and movements. It’s yet another example of the Trump administration targeting pro-Palestinian groups.

The move comes as Palestine Action appeals a designation by the British government that proscribed the group as a “terrorist” organization, a decision UN human rights chief Volker Türk called a “disturbing” misuse of the UK’s counter-terrorism legislation.

Thursday, Aug. 27 – Trump Admin to Ramp Up Deportation Flights to Haiti

The New York Times reported that the Trump administration is expected to expand deportation flights to Haiti from once a month to once a week, a move that could potentially result in the removal of hundreds of additional Haitians each month.

The expansion follows the Supreme Court’s June ruling that cleared the way for the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, despite the fact that the State Department has warned against visiting Haiti “due to the risk of crime, kidnapping, terrorism, unrest, and limited health care.”

Friday, Aug. 28 – Another Court Strikes Down Unconstitutional ICE Policy

For the eighth time, a federal appeals court ruled that ICE’s policy to detain almost all undocumented immigrants without a hearing is unlawful, finding that the agency violated mandatory detention laws, as well as the Fifth Amendment.

Undocumented immigrants who have been in the U.S. for decades “are entitled to due process rights beyond those provided to noncitizens at the border,” the majority opinion reads.

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Did you miss previous weeks of ‘This Week in Democracy’? Catch up here. And check out more of Zeteo’s reporting from this week below: