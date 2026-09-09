Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Chat
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Are Democrats Turning Against Israel - or Jews? Two Leading Jewish Voices Debate Antisemitism and Anti-Zionism

Joel Rubin and Peter Beinart go head-to-head on dwindling Democratic Party support for Israel as well as the conflation of anti-Israel and anti-Jewish sentiment in this ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ debate.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Joel Rubin's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan, Joel Rubin, and Team Zeteo
∙ Paid

Has the Democratic Party turned just on Israel or on Jewish Americans, too? Is it really becoming antisemitic?

That’s what Joel Rubin, a former Obama State Department official and Bernie Sanders’s 2020 campaign’s Jewish outreach director, argues in his recent op-ed in Bari Weiss’s The Free Press, headlined: “I Worked for Bernie Sanders. The Democratic Party Is Turning Against the Jews.”

He tells Mehdi, “Anti-Zionists are clearly hostile to the idea that the state of Israel should exist, and that, for Jews worldwide and American Jews, that’s a line too far.”

But journalist and Jewish Currents editor-at-large Peter Beinart, author of Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza, begs to differ.

Mehdi invited both leading Jewish voices to debate this polarizing and very topical issue on ‘Mehdi Unfiltered,’ where Beinart pushes back against Rubin, arguing, “There’s a very legitimate debate about whether you can support a state like that [Israel] and still have progressive, small-D democratic values, and there’s nothing antisemitic about saying you can’t.”

In this 45-minute debate, the two go back and forth on:

  • Their definitions of Zionism

  • Whether progressive Democrats are right to try and push Zionists out of the tent

  • Whether Bernie Sanders, Abdul El-Sayed and others are fueling antisemitism on the left

  • How Israel fits into the American Jewish identity

  • And the ADL’s role in liberal and Democratic Party politics.

Paid subscribers can watch the debate in full above, while free subscribers can watch a four-minute preview. Why would you want to miss this lively clash of ideas and opinions? Consider upgrading your subscription today to unlock all Zeteo has to offer, and never hit another paywall again.

Share

Check out more from Zeteo:

Where Were You on 9/11? My Story and Yours, 25 Years Later

Where Were You on 9/11? My Story and Yours, 25 Years Later

Mehdi Hasan
·
Sep 8
Read full story
Meet Trump’s Censor-in-Chief

Meet Trump’s Censor-in-Chief

Justin Baragona
·
Sep 8
Read full story
This Week in Palestine: Israeli Settlers Beat Elderly Woman and Defense Minister Says Expelling Palestinians From Gaza Is the Only ‘Real Solution’

This Week in Palestine: Israeli Settlers Beat Elderly Woman and Defense Minister Says Expelling Palestinians From Gaza Is the Only ‘Real Solution’

Team Zeteo
·
Sep 5
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Zeteo · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture