He Lost His Father on 9/11. 25 Years Later, He Is Part of a Lawsuit Against Saudi Arabia

Note from our Editor-in-Chief: Friday marks 25 years since the horrific attacks on September 11, 2001. This interview is part of Zeteo’s special week-long coverage of 9/11 and its aftermath in America, across the Middle East, and worldwide. - Mehdi

A quarter of a century after the tragic attacks on September 11, the families of some victims are continuing a pursuit of justice on behalf of their loved ones through a civil lawsuit against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, 9/11 Justice president Brett Eagleson, whose father Bruce was tragically killed in the attacks on the Twin Towers 25 years ago, breaks down the latest on the lawsuit and why he believes all the evidence that’s been uncovered during litigation “points a big fat finger at Saudi Arabia.” (The Kingdom, of course, denies any role in the 2001 attacks.)

“What we’ve learned is that the U.S. government has engaged in a systematic cover-up of Saudi Arabia’s role since about two weeks after 9/11,” Eagleson tells Mehdi.

Eagleson also discusses Trump’s cozy relationship with MBS and his failure “to try to get Saudi Arabia to admit culpability” for the attacks on September 11, as well as what he calls the “shameful” and “pathetic attempt” to ban New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani from attending a commemoration ceremony at Ground Zero.

This video is being shared without a paywall. If you want to support the work that we do at Zeteo, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. If you’re already a paid subscriber, you can always support our work further with a donation.

Share

Check out more from Zeteo: