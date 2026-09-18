Abdul El-Sayed Hits Back Against His Critics

With just over six weeks until the midterm elections, Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is in a tight race against GOP candidate Mike Rogers, one that could determine which party controls the Senate during the second half of Trump’s presidency.

If El-Sayed wins in November, he would become the first Muslim to ever be elected to the U.S. Senate. But on the campaign trail, he’s faced a barrage of racist, Islamophobic attacks from his Republican opponent, right-wing media, and the White House.

Now, in a new and candid interview with Mehdi in Washington DC, El-Sayed doesn’t hold back when it comes to his critics, noting that Vice President JD Vance will “never” have the charisma of his “idiot ass boss,” calls Trump “vain” and “narcissistic,” and says his opponent Mike Rogers is “a bit of a coward.”

Mehdi and El-Sayed also talk about:

Trump’s planned $2.8 billion weapons gift to Israel (“ Those 2,000-pound bombs are never going to save a child ”)

Mike Rogers not showing up to their televised debate this week (“ He knows he’s between a rock and a hard place ”)

Why pro-Israel billionaire Robert Kraft forcing pro-Palestine Macklemore to be dropped from Ed Sheeran’s tour is “ a dangerous situation ”

How tired he is of journalists constantly asking him about Hasan Piker (“ I wish folks in the media took the job more seriously ”)

The attacks on his wife, and the questions about billing at her medical practice

His viral video lip-syncing and dancing to Taylor Swift (“I’m a girl-dad … I have become very familiar with Taylor Swift’s entire body of work.”)

Paid subscribers can watch the full half-hour video interview above, while free subscribers can access a 2-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to never hit a Zeteo paywall again.

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