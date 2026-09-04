ICYMI: Mehdi’s No-Holds-Barred Sit-Down With Hunter Biden

It was provocative.

It was challenging.

It was, at times, heated.

A week ago, Mehdi sat down with Hunter Biden for an in-depth interview, in which the former president’s son didn’t hold back.

If you haven’t seen it yet, this is your chance.

Hunter Biden divulges on:

His father enabling Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and the then-president’s friendship with Benjamin Netanyahu

The latest news about Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis

His own battle with addiction

His role in contributing to the right-wing “Biden crime family” narrative

Whether he pushed his father to run for reelection in 2024

Why he believes Kamala Harris was not always “loyal” to his father

Whether he’s made amends with Hallie Biden, his late brother’s widow whom he dated and helped get addicted to crack cocaine

Why he appeared on Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson’s shows

His pick for Democratic presidential nominee in 2028

And why he’s “always disappointed” in the Democratic Party – and thinks it was “insanity” for Hakeem Jeffries to secretly meet with Jared Kushner.

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