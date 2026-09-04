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ICYMI: Mehdi’s No-Holds-Barred Sit-Down With Hunter Biden

The must-see interview that made the former president’s son say: ‘I brought this on myself.’
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Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
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It was provocative.

It was challenging.

It was, at times, heated.

A week ago, Mehdi sat down with Hunter Biden for an in-depth interview, in which the former president’s son didn’t hold back.

If you haven’t seen it yet, this is your chance.

Hunter Biden divulges on:

  • His father enabling Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and the then-president’s friendship with Benjamin Netanyahu

  • The latest news about Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis

  • His own battle with addiction

  • His role in contributing to the right-wing “Biden crime family” narrative

  • Whether he pushed his father to run for reelection in 2024

  • Why he believes Kamala Harris was not always “loyal” to his father

  • Whether he’s made amends with Hallie Biden, his late brother’s widow whom he dated and helped get addicted to crack cocaine

  • Why he appeared on Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson’s shows

  • His pick for Democratic presidential nominee in 2028

  • And why he’s “always disappointed” in the Democratic Party – and thinks it was “insanity” for Hakeem Jeffries to secretly meet with Jared Kushner.

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