Trump, Putin, and the Ongoing Plot to Undermine Our Elections

Remember the Trump-Russia scandal?

Trump has spent years arguing it was just one big hoax. And while you might think the scandal has been debunked and discredited, a new book by veteran political journalist David Corn proves that couldn’t be further from the truth.

It’s called How Russia Won: Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and the Fight for America, and in a can’t-miss ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, Corn tells Mehdi about the book’s biggest revelations, whether he has any regrets about being the first to report on the existence of the infamous Steele dossier, and lays out how Russia might interfere in the 2026 midterm elections.

“If this becomes a crisis, you can expect to see Russian disinformation operations trying to make it worse… and getting behind Trump and amplifying his charges of rigged elections,” Corn says. “If this is happening, the FBI, the director of national intelligence, the State Department – they will be silent on this.”

Corn also discusses why he believes Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen is trying to cozy back up to the president, admits some liberals put “too many eggs in the Mueller basket,” and explains why Democrats failed when it came to the Trump-Russia scandal.

“If you go back to 2016, you had Trump siding with a foreign adversary attacking the nation,” Corn tells Mehdi. “Now, maybe it wasn’t illegal, but it was wrong. It was an act of betrayal. But that was never contextualized by the Democrats.”

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Click here to buy a copy of Corn’s book, How Russia Won: Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and the Fight for America. And if you’ve already read it, feel free to share your review of the book in the comments below!

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